Ruscists struck residential buildings and gas pipeline in Odesa region: woman was killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region using drones. One person has been killed as a result of the enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"In one of the settlements, an enemy UAV struck a two-storey block of flats. Sadly, a woman was killed.



In another settlement, the roof of a private residential building collapsed after being struck by a drone. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

A tobacco storage facility and a main gas pipeline were also damaged, leading to a loss of pressure in the pipeline. A fire broke out at the scene and is currently being brought under control.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes.

See more: Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: five people were injured in Bucha district, including children. PHOTO









