Scheme to embezzle 68 million hryvnias from construction of protective structures for energy facility has been uncovered in Mykolaiv region, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with the National Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has uncovered a scheme to embezzle funds during the construction of protective structures for one of the energy facilities in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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What are the losses to the state?

According to the case file, the perpetrators embezzled nearly 68 million hryvnias as a result of the scheme. Meanwhile, the anti-drone structures that the contractor was supposed to supply have still not been installed.

According to the case file, the scheme was organised by the 37-year-old director of a private company.

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What did the investigation reveal?

It is reported that this individual’s firm was supposed to fulfil an order from one of the state-owned companies to construct protective structures against enemy drones at one of the energy facilities in the Mykolaiv region.

The total value of the contract was 90 million hryvnias.

Under the terms of the contract, the client was to transfer an advance payment to the contractor amounting to almost 80 per cent of the cost of the works, subject to the provision of a bank guarantee. Taking advantage of this mechanism, the suspect received an advance payment of almost 68 million hryvnias, although, as the investigation established, he had no actual intention of fulfilling the obligations he had undertaken.

Despite the fact that the works were to be completed within 240 days of the contract being signed, the company never actually began carrying them out.

According to the case file, in order to conceal the origin of the funds and subsequently launder them, the suspect transferred them to other companies under his control.

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During searches of the suspect’s premises, evidence confirming his unlawful activities was seized, including the company’s founding documents, accounting records, computer equipment containing correspondence, and so on.

Suspicion