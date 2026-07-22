SSU foiled terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: Russian agent planted explosives under soldier’s car and registered Starlink device for enemy. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled yet another terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. Following pre-emptive action, a Russian agent who was planning to kill a member of the Defence Forces using a homemade bomb has been detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Placing explosives under a Ukrainian soldier’s car

SSU officers caught the perpetrator ‘red-handed’ as he was planting explosives under a Ukrainian soldier’s car.





The investigation revealed that the task assigned by the Russians was carried out by a conscript from the Bashtanka district who had been recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers when he left his military unit without authorisation and began looking for ‘easy’ money on Telegram channels.

After receiving operational instructions, the suspect carried out reconnaissance near the vehicle of the potential "target" and reported to his handler in Russia that he was ready to carry out the terrorist attack.

Read more: GRU agent who was preparing bombs for terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Details of his work for Russia

The agent then received the coordinates of a hideout from a Russian intelligence officer, from which he retrieved a homemade explosive device (HED) and subsequently attempted to covertly place it under the Ukrainian defender’s car.

Furthermore, whilst investigating the crime, it was established that the deserter had been given another task by the enemy – to register Starlink satellite terminals on behalf of the Russians.

It has been established that the perpetrator initially registered the internet connection device in his own name and passed the relevant details to his handler in the Russian Federation.

He subsequently attempted to recruit his wife and ten drug addicts to take part in the clandestine registration of Starlink terminals; they agreed to provide their passport details in exchange for the promise of money ‘for a fix’.

Had they gained access to the satellite terminals, the enemy planned to use them to direct missile, bomb, artillery and drone attacks on the southern front.

See more: Russia was planning double terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, - SSU. PHOTOS

Arrest and charges

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which he had used to coordinate his actions with a handler from the aggressor country. The Starlink device he had illegally registered has been blocked.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of offences under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: FSB agents who carried out terrorist attack in Kamianets-Podilskyi have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 years’ imprisonment. PHOTOS