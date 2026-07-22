Debris believed to be from Russian missile has been found off coast of Norway. PHOTO

In the far north of Norway, near the coast of the Barents Sea, what are believed to be fragments of a Russian missile have been found.

This is reported by NRK, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the suspicious debris was discovered in the water by Norwegian fisherman Kenneth Stensen and wildlife photographer Morten Goswand near the town of Kyborg. According to Goswand, the object was almost 1.5 metres long.

The discovery was immediately reported to the Norwegian Army’s hotline. Representatives of the coastguard arrived shortly afterwards. By that time, the suspected missile had already been carried away by the current and the waves in an unknown direction, but the pair managed to take a series of photographs.

The discovery comes as no surprise

Brin’yar Stordal, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational headquarters in Bodø, noted that, given Russia’s military activity in the region, such a discovery is not unexpected, as naval firing exercises are carried out in the vicinity from time to time and debris may be washed up on the Norwegian coast.

He also pointed out that such finds can be dangerous and that the men had done exactly the right thing by reporting them to the relevant authorities.