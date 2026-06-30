Russia will remain threat to its neighbours even after Putin, - Swedish intelligence

Swedish military intelligence believes that Russia will continue to pose a threat to neighbouring states even after Vladimir Putin’s time in office comes to an end.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports this, citing a statement by Tomas Nilsson, head of Swedish military intelligence.

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According to Nilsson, Stockholm views the current standoff with Russia as a long-term and structural one.

"We do not regard this crisis as temporary; Russia has chosen its path, and there is no turning back. We are in a state of deep, structural and long-term strategic confrontation – we cannot simply wish it away," he said.

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Economic problems and social control

The head of Swedish military intelligence noted that the Russian economy continues to face difficulties and that, according to him, the authorities are manipulating statistical data to conceal the impact of the war on growth and inflation.

At the same time, he emphasised that there are no signs of the Kremlin regime becoming destabilised in the near future.

"The political opposition has effectively been eliminated – through exile, imprisonment or, in the worst cases, murder. There is no one left who could channel public discontent towards a political alternative," said Nilsson.

Support for imperial ambitions amongst some Russians

According to him, a section of Russian society continues to support the idea of Russia as a ‘great power’, even if it does not support the war itself.

"We do not expect any radical changes," concluded the head of Swedish military intelligence.