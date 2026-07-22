Koretskyi introduced Minister Kim to staff of Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs: ’There is clear plan for immediate and long-term steps’. PHOTOS

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, introduced the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine, Vitalii Kim, to the staff of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs’ press office and by Kim on social media.

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Priorities for the Ministry’s work

It is noted that during his meeting with the staff, Vitalii Kim outlined his vision for the Ministry’s work, emphasising the need for a clear distinction between strategic, tactical and operational levels of management, and set out the department’s key priorities.

Among the main priorities are ensuring systematic and comprehensive support for male and female veterans and their families, as well as the families of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, and creating the right conditions for their successful self-fulfilment in civilian life.

Read more: Kalashnyk and Kim dismissed as heads of regional state administrations: acting heads appointed

It is reported that particular attention will be paid to housing provision, the expansion of programmes for physical and psychological rehabilitation and vocational adaptation, the development and scaling up of digital services for the veteran community, the implementation of state policy to honour the memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders, as well as effective cooperation with the Government and the relevant parliamentary committee on improving legislation.

Specific outcome

The Minister also noted that the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs’ activities will be based on the principles of transparency, professionalism, accountability and prompt decision-making. And the main criterion for the effectiveness of its work will remain tangible results for each and every person who has defended and continues to defend Ukraine.

"I would like to thank the President of Ukraine, the Government and the Members of Parliament for their trust. I understand the responsibility involved. I have a clear plan of immediate and long-term steps that I wish to implement within the Ministry. We will work systematically and with a focus on results," Kim wrote.

What led up to this

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously dismissed Vitalii Kim from his post as head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.