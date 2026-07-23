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Russian drone attacks factory in Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging, - RMA. PHOTOS
On the evening of Wednesday, 22 July, Russian forces attacked one of the industrial sites in Zaporizhzhia using a drone.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as quoted by Censor.NET.
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the strike by the enemy drone caused a fire.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
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