Russian drone attacks factory in Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the evening of Wednesday, 22 July, Russian forces attacked one of the industrial sites in Zaporizhzhia using a drone.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the strike by the enemy drone caused a fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Read more: Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: there is one fatality and several people have been injured