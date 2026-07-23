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News Photo UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russian drone attacks factory in Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the evening of Wednesday, 22 July, Russian forces attacked one of the industrial sites in Zaporizhzhia using a drone.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the strike by the enemy drone caused a fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: there is one fatality and several people have been injured

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drone (2834) Zaporizhzhya (818) Zaporizhzhia region (2262) attack (951) Zaporizkyy district (467)
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