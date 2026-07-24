Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: woman and 4-year-old child were injured. PHOTOS
On the night of 24 July, Russian forces launched yet another large-scale attack on the Odesa region, using missiles and attack drones. Residential areas and industrial infrastructure were targeted.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
One of the strikes damaged the roof of a block of flats. Private homes and cars were also damaged.
A woman and a 4-year-old child were injured in the Russian attack. They were provided with the necessary medical care.
Business premises were damaged
In addition to residential buildings, the premises of one of the businesses were damaged.
According to preliminary reports, there was no damage to production facilities and no casualties at the industrial site.
Consequences of the attack
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