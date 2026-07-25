Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, shopping centre is on fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 July , Russian occupying forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

As a result of the Russian strike, a shopping centre has been damaged. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. There are reports of injuries.

"The fire covers an area of 500 square metres: following a strike by Russian drones on the retail facility, buildings have been damaged and goods are on fire. Emergency services are working at the scene," Fedorov said.

Watch more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: 25 injured reported, including six children. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)