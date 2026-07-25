Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Sumy regions: there are fatalities and dozens of damaged facilities. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell Ukraine’s border regions. Over the past 24 hours, the Chernihiv and Sumy regions have come under attack. The attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, and damage to residential buildings, businesses, critical infrastructure, and energy and communications facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Chernihiv region

In Kulykivka, three civilians were injured as a result of an attack by Russian ‘Geran’-type kamikaze drones. All the injured were taken to hospitals in Chernihiv, where they are receiving the necessary treatment, according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

During the day, Russian troops attacked Semenivka with FPV drones. The strikes damaged vehicles, hit the grounds of a private residence and caused a fire in a farm building. In the evening, a drone struck the roof of the town’s cultural centre.

Also in the evening, attack drones struck two agricultural enterprises in one of the villages of the Koryukivka district. The attack caused a fire and destroyed a farm building, vehicles, equipment and seed stocks.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on energy infrastructure and communications facilities.





Sumy region

According to police reports, Russian forces shelled 17 local communities in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. Four people were killed, and nine others were injured as a result of the attacks, the police reported.

In the Sumy city community, two men aged 48 and 49 were killed when an enemy drone struck. The identity of another victim is currently being established. A 33-year-old man was injured, whilst another 28-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Velyka Pysarivka district, a 51-year-old man died after sustaining serious injuries during a Russian drone attack on 23 July.

In the Krolevets district, a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike; the identity of another casualty is also being established.

In the Mykolaiv district, two civilians were injured; in the Buryn community, a 53-year-old man was injured; and in the Shostka community, a 46-year-old man was injured.

A 54-year-old woman, who was injured during a Russian drone attack on the Seredyna-Budsk community on 23 July, also sought treatment at the hospital.

As a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region, residential buildings, businesses, critical infrastructure, petrol stations, vehicles, communications facilities and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.







Read also on "Censor.NET": Enemy attacks Sumy community: two dead, others injured