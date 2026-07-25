Strikes by KABs and drones on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka: 8 people killed, child among the injured. PHOTOS

The Russian Armed Forces have launched massive strikes on the Donetsk region using aerial bombs and drones. Six people have been killed in Sloviansk, and there are casualties in Druzhkivka. Dozens of buildings, the consulate and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Kramatorsk District

In Raigorodok, in the Mykolaiv community, two private homes have been damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians struck Sloviansk with six guided bombs and four drones – killing five people and injuring a further 27 civilians, including a 15-year-old boy. Sixteen blocks of flats and 21 private homes, two shops, two cafés, a pharmacy, a consulate, a wholesale depot, a business premises, an administrative building and nine civilian vehicles were damaged.

During the night, the enemy struck Sloviansk again. One ‘Geran-2’ UAV struck a private house, killing one person and injuring two others.

According to Vadym Lyakh, head of the Civil-Military Administration, six residents were killed and 27 wounded in the city over the past 24 hours.

In Novopavlivka, in the Novodonetsk community, a private house was damaged.

One person was killed and three were injured in Druzhkivka. The enemy attacked the town with KAB bombs and UAVs. A private house was damaged.

Russian forces directed nine drones at Kramatorsk, damaging a block of flats, a petrol station, a shop and four civilian vehicles.

See more: Zelenskyy following Russian Federation’s night-time attack: Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack



















