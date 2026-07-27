Border guards have uncovered network illegally smuggling men of conscription age across border. PHOTOS

Officers from the 9th Border Guard Detachment of the ‘Centre’ Border Guard Directorate, whilst carrying out operational activities, identified a group of individuals who, using Telegram channels, were recruiting and subsequently facilitating the illegal smuggling of men across Ukraine’s state border into European countries.

The perpetrators demanded 7,000 US dollars for each person smuggled illegally within the Chernivtsi region, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In the city of Rivne, law enforcement officers uncovered a co-organiser during the execution of the criminal scheme, who was tasked with arranging the transport of two men to the Ukrainian-Romanian border section. He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

For the sake of secrecy, all ‘clients’ received thorough instructions on how to prepare for the illegal journey and the rules of conduct during the ‘trip’.

The suspect has now been charged with illegally smuggling persons across Ukraine’s state border.

The offence carries a sentence of imprisonment for a term of between 7 and 9 years, and a preventive measure has been imposed – detention, with the possibility of bail.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.





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