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Houses and an agricultural enterprise were damaged following night-time attack in the Cherkasy region. PHOTOS
On the night of 30 July, air defence forces in the Cherkasy region shot down nine Russian missiles and 16 drones. Debris from the strikes damaged residential buildings and agricultural property in several areas, and caused fires.
This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, air defence forces and assets within the region shot down 9 Russian missiles and 16 UAVs.
No one was injured. That is the most important thing.
Consequences
- In the Uman district, rocket debris fell in a residential area. An unoccupied house and an outbuilding caught fire. The fires were quickly extinguished.
- In the Zolotonosha district, several neighbouring properties were damaged when debris from a UAV fell onto the road. In another incident, a fire broke out in an open area. Debris from an enemy target also damaged the property of a local agricultural enterprise.
The area is still being surveyed. All the necessary services are in action.
"Given that it is harvest time, I urge farmers and everyone currently working in the fields to be as vigilant as possible," Taburets urged.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were recorded in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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