Russian attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions: damage, injuries and power cuts. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell Ukraine’s border regions. In the Chernihiv region, four civilians were injured as a result of a drone strike, whilst in the Sumy region, nine people were wounded over the past 24 hours. Furthermore, on the morning of 31 July, the occupying forces carried out air strikes on the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Damaged businesses and a farm in the Chernihiv region

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported that on the evening of 30 July, a ‘Molniya’-type drone struck a residential building in a village in the Semenivska community, causing a fire.

In another settlement within the community, a ‘Gerbera’-type drone attacked a processing plant, damaging a hangar. Russian forces also struck another enterprise using ‘Geran’-type drones. Rescue workers managed to extinguish the fire that broke out following the attack.

During the night, Russian drones attacked a farm in one of the villages of the Kulykivska community. The strike damaged a cowshed and killed at least nine head of cattle.

According to Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Russian troops attacked the village of Masheve in the Semenivska community with two ‘Gerbera’-type drones this morning.

As a result of the strikes on the grounds of a private property, two residential buildings and an outbuilding sustained significant damage. Four local residents were injured: women aged 24, 65 and 74, and a 73-year-old man.





Nine civilians were injured in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, nine civilians were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks.

In the Krolevets community, seven men aged between 23 and 63 were injured following a drone strike. Two more women, aged 47 and 58, sustained injuries in the Romny community following a drone attack.

In total, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 shelling incidents targeting 25 settlements across 16 territorial communities in the region. The occupiers used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, FPV drones, attack drones and guided aerial bombs in their attacks.

See more: Russia attacked the Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 20 wounded, including seven children. PHOTOS

On the morning of 31 July, Russian troops carried out four strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Sumy community.

According to preliminary reports, the strikes hit an industrial area, where large-scale fires broke out and significant damage was recorded. According to regional authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries, as people had taken shelter in time.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the region

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by systematic Russian attacks, emergency power cut schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region for consumers in priority groups 1–10.

According to "Sumyoblenergo", the restrictions are linked to the need to stabilise the power system following enemy strikes.