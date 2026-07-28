Russia attacked the Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 20 wounded, including seven children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the occupying forces have carried out dozens of attacks on the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Twenty people were injured, including seven children, and homes, a petrol station, an agricultural enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Russia carried out 71 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours: 19 people were injured, including seven children

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 71 strikes on 23 settlements in the Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attacks, 19 people were injured, including seven children, the regional police reported.

The occupiers used guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery and various types of attack drones.

On the night of 28 July, Russian forces launched a strike using guided aerial bombs on the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Six people are known to have been injured, including three children. One child and a 70-year-old man were admitted to hospital. Two other children, aged 3 and 6, as well as a 38-year-old woman, were treated by medics at the scene. The attack damaged private homes, shattered at least 112 windows, and damaged roofs and doors.

Strikes on communities:

In the Bilopillia community, a 3-year-old girl, an 11-month-old boy and a 36-year-old woman were injured by an enemy drone strike. Two private homes and a warehouse were also damaged.

In the Shostka community, two boys aged 12 and 14 were injured as a result of a drone attack.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 24-year-old man was injured by a drone strike. Sixteen private homes and four blocks of flats, the town council building, a secondary school, a car wash, eight cars and a power line were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, an enemy drone injured two women aged 72 and 54.

In the Nedryhailiv community, a 40-year-old man and two women, aged 38 and 49, were injured when a drone struck a residential building.

In the Velykopysarivka community, a 74-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

See more: Three drivers were killed as result of Russian strike on "Nova Poshta" sorting terminal in Sumy. PHOTO









Chernihiv region: ‘Gerbera’ drones attacked a petrol station and an agricultural enterprise; a 21-year-old man was injured

Russian troops continue to attack the Chernihiv region with strike drones. On the evening of 27 July, the enemy launched a strike using a ‘Gerbera’-type drone against a petrol station in the village of Kholmy, resulting in damage and injuries to a 21-year-old local resident, according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

The injured man was taken to hospital and is currently being treated there.





During the night, another ‘Gerbera’ drone exploded on the premises of an agricultural enterprise in Koriukivka. The attack sparked a fire, which emergency services managed to extinguish promptly.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out attacks on critical infrastructure sites in the region. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

See more: Massive Russian strikes on four border regions: fatalities, injured children and destroyed homes. PHOTOS