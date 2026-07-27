Massive Russian strikes on four border regions: fatalities, injured children and destroyed homes. PHOTOS

Russian troops have launched attacks on four regions of Ukraine. The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries, and has destroyed residential buildings, educational establishments and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Casualties and damage in Donetsk Oblast

Over the past 24 hours and on the morning of 27 July, Russian troops continued to shell settlements in the Donetsk region. The attacks have left civilians injured and caused significant damage to residential buildings, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.

In Dobropillia, Pokrovsk District, a civilian was injured as a result of Russian shelling.

In Sloviansk, Russian troops damaged a block of flats and an infrastructure facility. At around 9.20 am, the occupiers shelled a passenger coach in the Cherevkivka neighbourhood. Two women were injured in the attack. Both victims were hospitalised, and medical staff are providing them with the necessary care.

At dawn on 27 July, the Russian army carried out a series of strikes using guided aerial bombs on the Kramatorsk community. At around 04:22, three aerial bombs struck the village of Bilenke.

At least eight private houses, a block of flats and several cars were damaged. A woman born in 1958 was injured. Subsequently, between 04:44 and 04:53, the occupiers dropped a further three FAB-250 aerial bombs with glide modules on one of Kramatorsk’s residential areas. As a result of the strike, two women born in 1963 and 1979 were injured. Six high-rise blocks, two educational establishments and 12 cars were damaged. All those affected received the necessary medical attention.

In the village of Donetske, part of the Mykolaiv community in the Kramatorsk district, a private house and a high-rise block were destroyed by Russian shelling.

According to local authorities, all strikes targeted densely populated residential areas, and those affected were exclusively civilians.





See more: Strikes by KABs and drones on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka: 8 people killed, child among the injured. PHOTOS

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region: one woman was killed and a further 22 people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. One person was killed and a further 22 were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

In Kharkiv, a 40-year-old woman was killed in the shelling. A 54-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were injured. A further 14 people, including a 17-year-old girl, suffered acute stress reactions.

In the city of Izium, a 60-year-old man was injured, whilst two women, aged 72 and 66, suffered acute stress reactions.

In Lozova, a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man required psychological support. In the village of Zolochiv, a 23-year-old man sustained blast injuries.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces launched missile and drone strikes, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi, Industrialnyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city.

In total, the occupiers used the following to carry out strikes on the Kharkiv region:

2 rockets;

7 guided aerial bombs (KAB);

7 FAB-500 aerial bombs;

one ‘Geran-2’ drone;

12 ‘Molniya’-type drones;

4 FPV drones;

22 unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is being determined.

Numerous civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed as a result of the Russian attacks:

In Kharkiv, 20 private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, an administrative building, an educational establishment, blocks of flats and private houses, outbuildings and a warehouse were damaged.

In the Izium district, a warehouse, a private house, a petrol station and 40 garages were damaged.

A private house in the Kharkiv district, a residential building in Lozova, and a clinic and two cars in the Chuhuiv district were damaged.





Read more: Occupiers attacked Balaklia with missiles: there are casualties

In the Sumy region, one civilian was killed over the past 24 hours; an 11-year-old girl was among those injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian drones continued to attack civilian infrastructure and transport in communities across the Sumy region, according to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

A civilian from the Velykopysarivska community was killed as a result of the enemy strikes. Eight more people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl from the Mykolaivska rural community.

There are also casualties in the Sumy, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shostka and Velykopysarivska communities. According to preliminary data, all of them sustained injuries of a mild or moderate nature.

As a result of the Russian attacks, private homes and blocks of flats, medical and educational facilities, shops, outbuildings and agricultural structures, civilian infrastructure and vehicles have been damaged or destroyed.





See more: Russia launched massive attack on Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions: three dead, dozens injured, and businesses and homes damaged. PHOTOS

At least five settlements in the Chernihiv region came under fire

On 26 July, Russian troops attacked the Semenivska and Horodnianska communities in Chernihiv Oblast. The occupiers used attack drones, FPV drones, artillery and mortars in the shelling.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment.

In the Semenivska community, three settlements came under fire.

In Zoria, three explosions were recorded — two, presumably, caused by strikes from FPV drones, and another from an FPV drone on a fibre-optic cable.

Four explosions were heard in Prohres, preliminarily believed to have been caused by shelling from barrel artillery.

Two explosions were recorded in Leonivka, likely caused by strikes from FPV drones.

In the Horodnia community, Russian troops attacked Polissia and Senkivka.

In Polissia, according to preliminary data, the enemy used a ‘Gerbera’-type drone.

Six explosions were recorded in Senkivka, presumably caused by 120 mm mortar fire.

See more: Zelenskyy following Russian Federation’s night-time attack: Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians. PHOTOS