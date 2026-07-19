Russia launched massive attack on Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions: three dead, dozens injured, and businesses and homes damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, using guided missiles, artillery, and attack drones. Three people were killed in the attacks, and at least 24 others were injured, including an eight-year-old child. Residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure facilities, and educational institutions were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration; Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration; and the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Sumy region

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of 18 July to the morning of 19 July 2026, Russian forces carried out more than 60 shelling attacks on 25 settlements across 15 territorial communities in the region.



The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs against the territory of the Sumy region.



Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed.

Casualties

A 33-year-old man was killed in the Seredyna-Budsk community as a result of an enemy drone explosion. A 53-year-old woman, who was injured on 17 July when an enemy drone struck the Seredyna-Budsk community, sought medical attention.

In the Shostka district, a 63-year-old man sustained injuries and a 34-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction following a strike by an enemy drone.

In the Hlukhiv district, a 24-year-old local resident was injured following a strike by an enemy drone.

In the Sadivska district, a 58-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

See more: Russians attacked Chernihiv region with strike UAV: five people injured, including three children. PHOTO

Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, 24 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.



▪️Two people were killed and 20 injured as a result of the shelling.



In the village of Slatine, Derhachi district, a 35-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl; in the town of Izium, six people were injured; in the town of Dergachi, four people were injured; in the village of Kotivka, Vovchanska district, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, two 38-year-old men were injured; in the village of Kalynove, Zolochivska district, a 74-year-old woman was injured; in the town of Bohodukhiv, a man was killed (his details are being verified).

The enemy actively deployed various types of weaponry across the Kharkiv region: 3 multiple launch rocket systems; 17 guided aerial bombs; 2 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs; 1 ‘Lancet’ UAV; 18 ‘Molniya’ UAVs; 9 FPV drones; 38 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read more: Russians strike Izium with KAB: seven injured, including three children (updated)

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district , a private house, a utility company vehicle and power lines (Zolochiv village), a private house and two farm buildings (Tsapivka village), two private houses, three farm buildings and power lines (Pysarivka village), a private property, outbuildings and a tractor (Kalinove village), a private house (Karasivka village), a lorry, power lines and a car (Bohodukhiv town), and four private houses (Petrivka village);

, a private house, a utility company vehicle and power lines (Zolochiv village), a private house and two farm buildings (Tsapivka village), two private houses, three farm buildings and power lines (Pysarivka village), a private property, outbuildings and a tractor (Kalinove village), a private house (Karasivka village), a lorry, power lines and a car (Bohodukhiv town), and four private houses (Petrivka village); in the Kupiansk district , a car was damaged (the settlement of Velykyi Burluk), a private house (the village of Voloska Balakliya);

, a car was damaged (the settlement of Velykyi Burluk), a private house (the village of Voloska Balakliya); in the Izium district , railway infrastructure (Barvinkove), a private enterprise’s livestock complex (Bugaivka village), 11 houses, a post office, an educational establishment, a clinic, a civilian enterprise, and 2 cars (Izium) were damaged;

, railway infrastructure (Barvinkove), a private enterprise’s livestock complex (Bugaivka village), 11 houses, a post office, an educational establishment, a clinic, a civilian enterprise, and 2 cars (Izium) were damaged; in the Kharkiv district , 2 private houses, 3 cars, and power lines were damaged, and a wheat field caught fire (Dergachi); 3 blocks of flats, a private house, a car, and a farm building (Slatyne village), a private house (Yurchenkove village), and a car (Kotivka village) were damaged;

, 2 private houses, 3 cars, and power lines were damaged, and a wheat field caught fire (Dergachi); 3 blocks of flats, a private house, a car, and a farm building (Slatyne village), a private house (Yurchenkove village), and a car (Kotivka village) were damaged; in the Chuhuiv district, an educational establishment was damaged (the village of Novooleksandrivka).

See more: Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Chernihiv region

Yesterday morning, an FPV drone struck a former shop building in a village in the Koryukivka community. The windows and roof were damaged.

In a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, a ‘lightning strike’ hit a courtyard, damaging the roof of a house. In another village, a cultural centre was struck.

In a village in the Snovsk community, a ‘Gerbera’ strike set 1.5 hectares of dry grass alight.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked Chernihiv with ‘Geranium’ missiles. Two businesses were hit. At least 15 vehicles, as well as equipment, were destroyed or damaged.

A ‘Geranium’ missile struck a business in the village of Berezna. Hangars caught fire and a lorry was destroyed.

Overnight, an FPV drone struck a bakery in Semenivka. The fire there was extinguished.

Earlier this morning, a Russian drone attacked a business in Koryukivka. The business’s production facilities were destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the fire there.

See more: Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS









