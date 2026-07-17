Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out heavy shelling of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Two civilians were killed as a result of the attacks, and a further 28 people were injured, including children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, and the Donetsk Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kharkiv region: one person killed, 14 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 23 settlements in the region came under attack.

A 35-year-old man was killed in the village of Vysokyi. Two women aged 34 and 64, and three men aged 35, 36 and 39, were also injured there.

In Zolochiv, four people were injured, and in Bohodukhiv, three young men aged 18, 19 and 21 were injured. In Kharkiv, a 50-year-old man was injured, and in the village of Vyshneve in the Starosaltivska community, a 74-year-old woman was injured.

Medical staff also treated two people who had been injured during previous Russian shelling of Izium and the Vovchansk community.





Russia used a missile and dozens of drones

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with drones and, in total over the past 24 hours, used one missile, three ‘Geran-2’ drones, 15 ‘Molniya’ UAVs, nine FPV drones and a further 27 drones, the type of which is yet to be determined.

Residential buildings, shops, petrol stations, power lines, cars, buses, an educational establishment, a grain silo, a civilian enterprise’s warehouse and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. The shelling also set wheat and rye fields alight.

Read more: Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB: nine people injured

Donetsk region: one person killed, 14 others wounded

According to the Donetsk regional police, on 16 July, Russian forces carried out 1,350 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region.

Eight settlements came under fire: Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Malotaranivka, Raihorodok, Manky, Nadiia and Spasko-Mykhailivka.

Kramatorsk was the hardest hit, with the occupiers carrying out 13 strikes, including eight air strikes. Eleven people were injured, including a boy born in 2020. Thirty-one residential buildings, an educational establishment, a post office, a café, an infrastructure facility and vehicles were damaged.

In the village of Nadiia, a civilian was killed as a result of a strike by a ‘Lancet’ drone. One person was injured each in Sloviansk and Malotaranivka.

In total, 60 civilian targets were damaged in the Donetsk region, including 42 residential buildings.













See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation; one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russia attacked Kramatorsk again

At around 02:50 a.m. on 17 July, Russian forces launched a new strike on Kramatorsk, destroying a block of flats.

According to preliminary reports, a child was injured. The full extent of the attack is still being assessed.









