Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB: nine people injured

On Wednesday, 15 July, during the day, Russian occupiers launched a guided air strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Nine people are reported to have been injured.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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The consequences of the enemy attack

At present, it is known that there are at least nine casualties.

Syniehubov reported that, as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, a civilian administrative and industrial building, a hangar and seven vehicles were damaged.

See more: Kramatorsk, Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia under attack by Russian Federation: one person killed, power sector workers among the injured. PHOTO