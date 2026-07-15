Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB: nine people injured
On Wednesday, 15 July, during the day, Russian occupiers launched a guided air strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Nine people are reported to have been injured.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
The consequences of the enemy attack
At present, it is known that there are at least nine casualties.
Syniehubov reported that, as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, a civilian administrative and industrial building, a hangar and seven vehicles were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password