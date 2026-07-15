Kramatorsk, Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia under attack by Russian Federation: one person killed, power sector workers among the injured. PHOTO

Five people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the enemy attack

It is reported that this morning, the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian car with an FPV drone. Five people aged between 42 and 60 were injured, and two cars and a shop were damaged.

"This is a deliberate hunt for local residents. This is how the Russians wage war – cowardly, deliberately and exclusively against those who cannot fight back," emphasised the regional governor.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation; one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

According to the Regional Military Administration, in the village of Yurivka, Velykoburlutsk community, the enemy attacked a vehicle belonging to power company staff using a drone.



A 33-year-old and two 52-year-old workers sustained blast injuries. They are receiving medical treatment.

It is also reported that an enemy drone struck near a residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Read more: Anti-drone nets installed on Kharkiv ring road

Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

"A Russian FPV drone struck a lorry near Kalynivka. Unfortunately, the driver was killed. Women in Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk were injured in attacks by strike drones. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Read more: Twelve people now wounded in Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia (updated)