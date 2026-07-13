Anti-drone nets installed on Kharkiv ring road

Anti-drone nets have been fully installed along a section of Kharkiv’s ring road. Mechanisms for reopening the road to traffic are currently being considered.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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Details

"We continue to inform civilians that the northern part of Kharkiv remains dangerous for travel. If possible, people should use alternative routes. However, we have completed our task: the sections that needed to be covered and the problematic areas have now been fully addressed," the regional head explained.

See more: Enemy UAV struck Kharkiv: five people are known to have been injured. PHOTOS

Background

On 21 May, a Russian drone struck a truck in the Kharkiv district, killing its 40-year-old driver. The invaders then carried out two more strikes on the same location, damaging patrol police vehicles (one vehicle was completely destroyed by fire).

Following the drone strike, traffic was temporarily closed to all vehicles on the section of the ring road between the Ecopark and the Lyptsi junction, the regional Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development reported.

The head of the Regional Military Administration previously said that anti-drone nets could be installed along Kharkivske Highway and in Northern Saltivka, but that no decision had yet been made to cover the city with nets.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: three dead, 50 injured, including four children