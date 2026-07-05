Enemy UAV struck Kharkiv: five people are known to have been injured. PHOTOS

Today, 5 July, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

At this stage, it is known that four people were injured as a result of the enemy drone strike.

It is reported that three of the injured are currently in hospital.

All are receiving medical treatment.

See more: Three dead and eight injured: consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS

It later emerged that five people who were injured in the Kyiv district have been hospitalised.

According to updated information, a 73-year-old, a 75-year-old and a 40-year-old woman, as well as a 74-year-old man, sustained blast injuries in the Kyiv district.

An 18-year-old girl was also injured.

Consequences of the attack

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the impact was recorded in the road surface near a metro station.









What led up to it