Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation; one dead and several injured. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, on 11 July 2026, Russian forces shelled two districts in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Pokrovsk District
According to the Regional Military Administration, one person was wounded in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk District
It is reported that in Sloviansk, one person was killed and four were injured; four high-rise blocks, 15 private houses, two administrative buildings and four cars were damaged. A car was damaged in Kramatorsk. In Znamivka, Oleksandrivka community, one person was injured, and a hangar and a car were damaged; in Novopoltavka, three houses were damaged. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, a private house was damaged.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times over the past 24 hours.
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