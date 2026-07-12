Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation; one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 11 July 2026, Russian forces shelled two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk District

According to the Regional Military Administration, one person was wounded in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk District

It is reported that in Sloviansk, one person was killed and four were injured; four high-rise blocks, 15 private houses, two administrative buildings and four cars were damaged. A car was damaged in Kramatorsk. In Znamivka, Oleksandrivka community, one person was injured, and a hangar and a car were damaged; in Novopoltavka, three houses were damaged. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, a private house was damaged.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Kramatorsk district: 7 dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times over the past 24 hours.



















See more: Russia dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk: two civilians killed. PHOTOS