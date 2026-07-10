Russia dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk: two civilians killed. PHOTOS
A man and a woman were killed as a result of a nighttime air strike on a residential area of Kramatorsk. Twenty-two houses and six cars were also damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.
At around 03:54, the enemy dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK, striking the city’s residential area.
At the time of the strike, people were asleep in their own homes. As a result of the attack, two residents of Kramatorsk were killed – a man born in 1982 and a woman born in 1991," the statement said.
After extinguishing the fire, rescue workers recovered the bodies of the victims from under the rubble.
In total, 22 private homes were damaged as a result of the Russian shelling, three cars were damaged and a further three were destroyed.
The aftermath of the attack
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