Seven people now injured in Zaporizhzhia after Russian KAB attack

The number of people injured in the Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district has risen to seven.

According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack on residential areas

"Seven people have now been injured: the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district continues to rise," he said.

A child is among the casualties. A four-year-old girl was injured when a KAB struck private houses in Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

Damage and emergency response at the scene

The attack destroyed and damaged private houses, outbuildings and garden cottages. Fires also broke out.

Rescuers, medical personnel and law enforcement officers are working at the sites. All those affected are receiving the necessary assistance.

Earlier reports said that six people had been injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: three injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS