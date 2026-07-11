Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: three injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 11 July, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack. Three women required medical attention.
Emergency services are continuing to work at the sites where enemy missiles struck.
Rescue workers and police are also at the scene. All those affected are receiving assistance.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password