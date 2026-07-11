Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: three injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 11 July, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack. Three women required medical attention.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the sites where enemy missiles struck.



Rescue workers and police are also at the scene. All those affected are receiving assistance.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russia launched over thousand strikes, one person was killed and 12 were wounded

Consequences of the attack









