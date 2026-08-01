Russian strike on Darnytskyi district: eyewitnesses recounted how people died on their way to shelter. PHOTO

Eyewitnesses to the missile strike on the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv described how people ran for cover during the attack. Seven people were killed as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a feature by "Suspilne".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the correspondent, two ballistic missiles struck near residential buildings. After the air-raid siren sounded, people ran to a concrete structure which they were using as a shelter. At that moment, the first strike occurred.

According to preliminary information, five people were killed near the shelter. As eyewitnesses rushed to help the wounded, another missile struck nearby, killing two more people.

The attack caused fires and the destruction of administrative and warehouse buildings in the area; 13 high-rise blocks were damaged, and cars were burnt out. A large crater formed at the site of one of the strikes.

The second strike came as people began to flee

Oleg, a resident of one of the damaged buildings, said that his neighbour on the eighth floor was killed during the shelling.

"The first explosion went off whilst everyone was asleep. The second came when people started fleeing. It struck those who were running for cover. All the three-bedroom flats were affected. My door was warped so badly that I had to break it down. Some people couldn’t get out at all," he said.

People ran for cover but were killed

Another resident of the damaged building, Lana, said that she and her family took shelter in the car park after the first explosions.

"We were woken by the alarm and went into the corridor. Then we heard explosions; everything was blown to pieces. We ran downstairs, and there were more explosions. We took shelter in the car park. Then the explosions kept coming, one after another," she recalls.

According to her, her car was burnt out and three windows in her flat were blown out.

Lana also pointed out that there is no accessible shelter near the building.

"The nearest shelter is a school, but it’s closed at night. People ran into what they thought was a shelter and were killed. We didn’t go there – and thank God for that," said the resident.

See more: Lithuanian Embassy was damaged during Russian Federation’s missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTO