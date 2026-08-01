Lithuanian Embassy was damaged during Russian Federation’s missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTO

During the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 1 August, the Lithuanian embassy building was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, thiswas reported by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

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According to him, Russian missiles landed just a few metres from the embassy building.

"Fortunately, our staff were unharmed. Today, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Russian representative in Vilnius," said Budrys.

Lithuania calls for increased pressure on Russia

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasised that the latest strike on the Ukrainian capital demonstrates Russia’s lack of intention to cease its campaign of terror against the civilian population.

"There are no signs of any genuine willingness on Russia’s part to end its campaign of terror against Ukraine. The answer is clear: to step up pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions and to step up support for Ukraine," Budris emphasised.

See more: Rushing to help victims: patrol officer Yehor Terekhin was killed as result of second Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO







Missile attack on Kyiv on 1 August

On the night of 1 August, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest figures, nine people were killed. The number of casualties has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people, including three children, were hospitalised, whilst a further 13 received medical treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis.

The impact is currently being assessed in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed, whilst in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged.