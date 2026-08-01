Rushing to help victims: patrol officer Yehor Terekhin was killed as result of second Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

Yegor Terekhin, a 22-year-old patrol officer, was killed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the night of 1 August 2026.

This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the deceased?

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has suffered an irreparable loss today. Patrol officer Yegor Terekhin was killed during a second strike – he was just 22 years old. He joined the police force just a year ago and began patrolling the capital a little over a month ago. At the time of the missile strike, he was running to provide first aid to the victims and rescue the injured," Vyhivskyi explained.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in seven districts; in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed; in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged. PHOTOS

Missile attack on Kyiv on 1 August

On the night of 1 August, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest figures, nine people have been killed. The number of casualties has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people, including three children, were hospitalised, whilst a further 13 received medical treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis.

The impact is currently being assessed in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed, whilst in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged.