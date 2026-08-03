2026 Ambassadors’ Meeting has begun in Kyiv, - Sybiha. PHOTOS

A meeting of the heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad has begun in Ukraine.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The ambassadors’ meeting began with a visit to the site of the Russian strikes in Lukyanivka and a tribute to the fallen heroes on Independence Square.

"We were also delighted to accompany this year’s guest of honour – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi.



It is of the utmost importance for every Ukrainian ambassador to see the consequences of Russian aggression with their own eyes and to be a strong voice for Ukraine in every capital and every headquarters.



This year, the theme of our conference focuses on the main priorities: restoring peace and Ukraine’s leadership. We look forward to productive and substantive working sessions," said Minister Sybiha.

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