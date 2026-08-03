Ruscists attack civilian tug: fire breaks out. PHOTO

On the morning of August 3, Russian forces struck a civilian tug with a Shahed-type drone, causing a fire aboard the vessel.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"The crews of vessels and boats of the State Border Guard Service’s Maritime Guard were the first to arrive to assist the civilian sailors. Units of the State Emergency Service also joined the rapid firefighting effort. Thanks to the clear and coordinated actions of all services involved, the fire was completely extinguished in the shortest possible time," the statement said.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy strike.

Watch more: Phoenix unit’s FPV strike drone flies into open bed of vehicle carrying four ruscists, eliminating them all. VIDEO



