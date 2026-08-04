Drone attacks: explosions in Berdiansk and fires in several regions of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 4 August, drones attacked the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a number of regions in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Explosions were heard in Berdiansk throughout the night. According to local sources, Russian air defences attempted to repel an attack by strike drones spotted over the city.

In Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia, a fire broke out near an oil refinery. Videos showing flames and thick smoke were posted on social media. The Syzran oil refinery is one of the enterprises in the Russian Federation’s fuel and energy complex and has previously been targeted by drone attacks.

Another large-scale fire broke out in the town of Chekhov in the Moscow Region. According to preliminary reports, one of Wildberries’ warehouses was targeted. Local news channels report that the area affected by the fire was gradually increasing.

In addition, the governor of the Leningrad Region, Oleksandr Drozdhenko, confirmed an attack on a Wildberries warehouse in the village of Krasny Bor. He said that details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

See more: Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images