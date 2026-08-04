Russia attacked Mykolaiv region: 89-year-old woman was killed; two children are among injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-type strike drones and FPV drones. An 89-year-old woman was killed and seven other people were injured as a result of the night-time strike on Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A woman has been killed and children injured in Mykolaiv

On the night of 4 August, Russian forces launched a renewed attack on Mykolaiv using strike UAVs. An 89-year-old woman was killed in the shelling.

Seven people were injured, including two girls aged 2 and 12. They were hospitalised and, after receiving treatment, will undergo outpatient care.

Four women aged 70, 72, 80 and 83, as well as an 81-year-old man, also suffered acute stress reactions. Medical staff treated them at the scene.

The attack destroyed two private houses and damaged a further seven private homes, a car and the windows of three blocks of flats.

Port infrastructure damaged

Earlier that day, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in Mykolaiv. Three civilian vessels were damaged as a result of the strike. There were no casualties.

Fire at a warehouse and an attack by an FPV drone

In the Mykolaiv district, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Halytsynivska community following an attack by a Shahed drone. There were no casualties.

In addition, Russian troops attacked the Kutsurubsk community with an FPV drone. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

See more: As result of Russian Federation’s attack on Mykolaiv using ’Shahed’ rocket, educational establishment was damaged and school bus was burnt out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







