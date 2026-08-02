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News Photo Shelling of Mykolaiv
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As result of Russian Federation’s attack on Mykolaiv using ’Shahed’ rocket, educational establishment was damaged and school bus was burnt out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops have been terrorising the Mykolaiv region since last night. This morning, a civilian educational institution in Mykolaiv came under attack by Russian forces.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

This morning, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv with a ‘Shahed’-type rocket-powered UAV.

As a result of the munitions and their debris falling into the courtyard of the educational institution, a bus caught fire, and the building and other parked cars were damaged.

The fire has been extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Read more: Hundreds of Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: deaths, injuries and destruction

Consequences of the attack

Russian strike on Mykolaiv
Russian strike on Mykolaiv

Watch more: Fighter pilot films destruction of Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv. VIDEO

Russian strike on Mykolaiv

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Mykolayiv (469) Mykolaiv region (625) shoot out (18299) Mykolayivskyy district (113)
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