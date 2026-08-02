As result of Russian Federation’s attack on Mykolaiv using ’Shahed’ rocket, educational establishment was damaged and school bus was burnt out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian troops have been terrorising the Mykolaiv region since last night. This morning, a civilian educational institution in Mykolaiv came under attack by Russian forces.
This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
This morning, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv with a ‘Shahed’-type rocket-powered UAV.
As a result of the munitions and their debris falling into the courtyard of the educational institution, a bus caught fire, and the building and other parked cars were damaged.
The fire has been extinguished. No casualties were reported.
Consequences of the attack
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