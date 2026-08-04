Russia shells children’s hospital in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO
On Tuesday evening, Russian forces struck the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Children’s Hospital.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a message on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
No casualties in the attack on the hospital
According to the official, all the children and medical staff were in a shelter during the air-raid alert, so no one was injured.
The hospital’s facade was damaged, and its windows were shattered in the attack.
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