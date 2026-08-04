Russia shells children’s hospital in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

On Tuesday evening, Russian forces struck the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Children’s Hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a message on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

No casualties in the attack on the hospital

According to the official, all the children and medical staff were in a shelter during the air-raid alert, so no one was injured.

The hospital’s facade was damaged, and its windows were shattered in the attack.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions are under heavy attack by Russia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded