Russia attacked two districts of Kharkiv this morning: 11 people were injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 5 August, one Russian strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi district and another in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Three men were injured as a result of an enemy strike in the Novobavarskyi district.

Medical teams are providing all necessary assistance to everyone.

Read more: Massive Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: four dead, 17 wounded

The occupiers also struck a private house in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

We are currently verifying details of those affected.

All emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks.

We are currently verifying details of those affected. All emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks. Two casualties have been reported. Paramedics are treating a man. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical attention at the scene.

UPDATE

Sinyegubov later reported: "A total of 11 people were injured. Four people suffered blast injuries, one has a laceration, and another has burns.



Four of the injured have been hospitalised; one of them – a 44-year-old man – is in a serious condition. Our doctors are providing everyone with the necessary care.



The remaining victims suffered acute stress reactions and were treated at the scene.



As a result of this attack, a private house, a car and a civilian business were damaged. Clean-up operations are ongoing."









