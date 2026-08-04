Massive Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: four dead, 17 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued their heavy shelling of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, destroyed residential buildings, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Casualties and damage in communities in the Donetsk region

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, a high-rise building was destroyed in Dobropillia, Pokrovsk District. In the Kramatorsk District, three private homes were destroyed in Raihorodok, Mykolaiv Community.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported that Russian troops attacked the community nine times. Most of the strikes were carried out by "Molniya-2" drones, and the city was hit by airstrikes on two additional occasions.

As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and four others were wounded. Among the victims are two young men aged 17 and 19. One of them is in extremely critical condition.

In Vysokoivanivka, one person was killed and one was wounded. In Kramatorsk and Bilenke, one person was wounded in each location. In Novodonetsk, an administrative building was damaged, and in Serhiivka, part of the Andriivka community, infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

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Kharkiv Region: one person killed and seven injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including an 8-year-old boy.

In the village of Zadonetske, Zmiiv Community, a 63-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman, and two 49-year-old women were injured. In the village of Staryi Merchyk, Valkiv Community, an 8-year-old boy was injured, and a 44-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. In the village of Berezivka, Shevchenkivska community, a 72-year-old man was killed, and an 86-year-old woman was injured.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 70-year-old woman who was injured during the Russian shelling of the village of Shyroke, Starosaltivska community, on July 7.

Russian troops attacked the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv with drones. In total, across the Kharkiv region, the occupiers used one missile, one guided aerial bomb, a "Lancet"-type drone, six "Molniya" UAVs, eight FPV drones, and 46 drones of a type yet to be identified.

Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian attacks. Specifically, in the Bohodukhiv district, private homes, an apartment building, outbuildings, and a combine harvester were damaged. In the Kupiansk district, a store, vehicles, private homes, and outbuildings sustained damage.

In the Izium district, railway infrastructure, a civilian enterprise, and residential buildings were damaged. In the Kharkiv district, a private home and a truck were damaged, and in the Chuhuiv district, 11 private homes and three cars were damaged.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: one person has been killed, and homes and businesses have been damaged. PHOTOS