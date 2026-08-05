Car of CEO of ’Uraldronezavod’ exploded near Yekaterinburg, - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the village of Velykyi Istok, near Yekaterinburg, a Mercedes car carrying Vladimir Tkachuk, the director of the company that manufactures the ‘Upyr’ FPV drone, exploded.

This has been reported by local media, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian media sources claim that the victim is currently in intensive care in a critical condition.

He is the CEO of "Uraldronezavod", which manufactures "Upyr" drones.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO



