6 013 19
Car of CEO of ’Uraldronezavod’ exploded near Yekaterinburg, - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In the village of Velykyi Istok, near Yekaterinburg, a Mercedes car carrying Vladimir Tkachuk, the director of the company that manufactures the ‘Upyr’ FPV drone, exploded.
This has been reported by local media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Russian media sources claim that the victim is currently in intensive care in a critical condition.
He is the CEO of "Uraldronezavod", which manufactures "Upyr" drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password