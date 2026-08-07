3 420 10
Explosions have been heard in Bryansk: column of black smoke hangs over the city. PHOTO
Explosions have been heard in Bryansk, Russia.
This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
A column of black smoke is rising above the city. According to locals, warehouses near the railway station are on fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password