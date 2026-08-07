Explosions have been heard in Bryansk: column of black smoke hangs over the city. PHOTO

Explosions have been heard in Bryansk, Russia.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A column of black smoke is rising above the city. According to locals, warehouses near the railway station are on fire.

Read more: SSU and Defence Forces hit Yaroslavl oil refinery and FSB Coast Guard vessels in occupied Kerch



