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Dialogue with worms, "Spirit of Anchorage," true face of Russian Orthodox Church. Latest photo memes from Censor.NET

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A Dialogue with Worms

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Finesse

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True face of the Russian Orthodox Church

See more: Russian reality, new parade format, prison of nations. Fresh photo memes from "Censor.NET"

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"Russian warrior Kolobok"

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"The Spirit of Anchorage"

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An invitation to the mausoleum

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So he did...

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Indeed...

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1–1: A draw

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So what happened?

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See more photoshopped images here

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