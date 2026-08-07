Dialogue with worms, "Spirit of Anchorage," true face of Russian Orthodox Church. Latest photo memes from Censor.NET

A Dialogue with Worms

Finesse

True face of the Russian Orthodox Church

See more: Russian reality, new parade format, prison of nations. Fresh photo memes from "Censor.NET"

"Russian warrior Kolobok"

"The Spirit of Anchorage"

An invitation to the mausoleum

So he did...

Indeed...

1–1: A draw

So what happened?

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