He was planning new attacks on energy sector and studying from Russian textbooks: enemy agent has been detained in Kropyvnytskyi, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained another Russian agent in Kropyvnytskyi who was preparing new enemy missile and drone attacks on targets in Ukraine’s fuel and energy sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Which facilities were of interest to the traitor?

Among the priority ‘targets’ identified for the suspect by his handler were local oil depots, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and key power stations.

The agent’s task was to locate the relevant facilities, film them and pass on the corresponding coordinates.

To do this, he drove around the regional centre and the surrounding districts in his car.

"The suspect also monitored the combat positions of Ukrainian air defence forces and the aftermath of previous shelling," the SSU added.

See more: SSU foiled terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: Russian agent planted explosives under soldier’s car and registered Starlink device for enemy. PHOTO

What is known about the traitor?

According to the case file, a local draft dodger with pro-Kremlin views, who had been recruited by ruscists, was involved in preparing enemy strikes.

It has been established that the perpetrator not only underwent agent training from a handler in Russia, but also studied the intricacies of conducting reconnaissance using manuals from Russian military training institutions that he found online.

Arrest and charges

Cybersecurity experts and SSU investigators exposed the suspect, documented his crimes and arrested him at his place of residence.

During a search of his home, a smartphone containing evidence of his activities on behalf of the enemy was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the detainee that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Two Russian agents who were directing strikes against Defence Forces targets in Donetsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO