Powerful explosion has rocked Rivne region: polystyrene foam plant is on fire. PHOTO

In the Rivne region, in the village of Varkovychi in the Dubno district, a powerful explosion occurred on the afternoon of 11 August, following which a fire broke out at a polystyrene foam plant. Due to the smoke, local residents were urged to close their windows and observe safety measures.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Varkovychi rural territorial community.

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According to the village council, the fire broke out on the premises of a polystyrene foam plant. The cause of the fire and the circumstances of the explosion have not yet been disclosed.

Due to the fire, residents of the community have been urged to remain calm and follow safety guidelines. In particular, people are advised to keep their windows closed to prevent smoke and any potentially harmful substances from entering their homes.







Parents have also been urged not to leave children unattended during the emergency.

Information regarding the scale of the fire, the causes of the explosion and any possible casualties is currently being verified.

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