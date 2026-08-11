Ruscists strike truck and passenger car in Odesa region: 2 killed, three injured. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked vehicles in the Odesa region, killing two people. Others were also reported injured.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Kiper, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"The enemy struck a tanker truck carrying residual vegetable oil. The strike caused the truck and another passenger car to catch fire. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, two people were killed. Three more people were injured," the statement said.

Information on the consequences of the strike and the number of casualties is currently being clarified. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS



