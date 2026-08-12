Over 1.5 billion hryvnias from criminal proceedings have been channelled towards needs of Defence Forces, – Kravchenko

In the first seven months of 2026, the Prosecutor General’s Office transferred funds and assets worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defence Forces. The transfer included 820 million hryvnias in funds, 535 million hryvnias’ worth of assets, and 116 million hryvnias’ worth of weapons and vehicles.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"Thank you for keeping me alive – I always say these words to our defenders. But our gratitude is not just in words. It is backed up by concrete actions and concrete assistance," said the Prosecutor General.

In the first seven months of 2026, the Prosecutor General’s Office transferred funds and equipment worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defence Forces.

What exactly did the Prosecutor General’s Office provide to the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

820 million hryvnias – in funds.

535 million hryvnias – in essential equipment.

116 million hryvnias – in weapons.

85 million hryvnias – in vehicles and motorised equipment.

A further 3.1 million UAH – in fuel and lubricants.

As Kravchenko emphasised, these are not merely figures in the statistics of criminal proceedings. These are resources that are currently helping our military personnel carry out combat missions, ensuring the mobility of units and meeting their specific needs.

Where the funds and property came from

"Funds and property seized as part of criminal proceedings, as well as those handed over by suspects and defendants under plea agreements, and those voluntarily paid during pre-trial investigations and court proceedings with a view to being taken into account as mitigating circumstances, are already being used for the defence of the state," said Kravchenko.

As the Prosecutor General emphasised, support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defence Forces remains one of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s priorities. We will continue to use all the opportunities provided for by law to direct resources to where they are most needed today – to the defence of Ukraine.