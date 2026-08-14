On the night of 14 August, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on the Cherkasy region. Explosions were heard in the Smila community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel.

A residential building was damaged as a result of the attack.

"According to preliminary reports, three people have been injured.

Emergency services are on the scene," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy attacked Cherkasy region: five people injured in Smila community (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy launched an attack using a UAV carrying shrapnel

Taburets later reported that an enemy UAV carrying shrapnel had struck a multi-storey building.

"Ambulance crews provided assistance to five casualties. They refused hospitalisation.

Fortunately, the residents of the flat that was at the epicentre of the strike were not at home at the time of the attack," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Consequences of the attack











