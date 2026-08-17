SSU has detained Russian informant who was guiding enemy KABs towards soldiers in Kherson, 10 km from front line. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained another Russian informant in the Kherson region. She turned out to be a resident of the Bilozerka community who, acting on the enemy’s orders, was coordinating shelling of the frontline region.

This was reported by the SSU’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As the investigation revealed, the woman came to the attention of the Russians through a long-standing acquaintance who lives in Russia and collaborates with Russian security services.

On their instructions, the suspect drove around the area, located 10 kilometres from the line of contact, in her own car, recording the deployment locations of the Defence Forces, as well as the routes taken by Ukrainian Armed Forces military vehicles towards the front line.

The informant passed the data she obtained to the enemy in the form of coordinates of potential ‘targets’ marked on Google Maps.

It has been established that the Russians planned to use the intelligence to prepare strikes against the Defence Forces.

SSU officers exposed the spotter in good time, documented her crimes and detained her during another reconnaissance mission.

During a search of the detainee’s car, a smartphone containing evidence of her working for the enemy was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service have informed the suspect of the charges against her – she is accused of the unauthorised dissemination of information regarding the movements or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with Ukrainian law, committed whilst martial law was in force.

The suspect is currently in custody. She faces up to eight years’ imprisonment.

The issue of classifying the informant’s offences under an additional charge – high treason committed under martial law – is also being considered.

See more: Plotting terrorist attacks near administrative buildings in Odesa region: SSU detained 27-year-old Russian agent in Izmail. PHOTOS