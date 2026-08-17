Plotting terrorist attacks near administrative buildings in Odesa region: SSU detained 27-year-old Russian agent in Izmail. PHOTOS

A Russian agent has been detained in Izmail, in the Odesa region, who was planning to carry out car bombings targeting the Defence Forces near administrative buildings.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A 27-year-old woman from the Zhytomyr region was working for the enemy; she came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers via Telegram channels advertising ‘easy money’.

After being recruited, she travelled to the port city, where she rented a flat and received instructions from the occupiers on how to make three homemade explosive devices.

See more: Russia was planning double terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, - SSU. PHOTOS

"For remote activation, the suspect equipped each of the bombs with mobile phones and electric detonators, and filled them with metal nuts to increase their destructive power.

At the same time, the enemy accomplice was conducting further reconnaissance near defence agencies in the city, as well as taking photographs and videos of Defence Forces vehicles parked nearby," the statement reads.







In this way, the Russian forces were able to plan potential terrorist attacks and special information operations.

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The SSU foiled the enemy’s plot in time and detained the woman when she had prepared a homemade explosive device concealed in a bag and was awaiting instructions from her handler regarding where to plant the bomb.

During a search, her mobile phones were seized, along with two explosive devices and their components.







The woman has been charged with preparing to commit a terrorist act.

She is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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