Planted explosives under serviceman’s car in Kyiv for $1,500: Woman sentenced to 9 years for terrorist attack ordered by Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A 24-year-old Kyiv woman has been found guilty of committing a terrorist attack in Kyiv’s Obolon district. The court sentenced her to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Made and planted an explosive device

It was proven in court that the woman agreed to carry out an assignment from a Russian handler for $1,500. Following his instructions, she made an explosive device and planted it under a Land Rover used by a serviceman. To record the moment of the explosion, the defendant left a mobile phone nearby with its camera switched on.

On the morning of 4 January 2026, the explosive device detonated when a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, who had arrived in Kyiv on leave, opened the vehicle’s boot. The explosion left the 30-year-old serviceman with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. A woman standing nearby was also injured.

See more: Terrorist attacks in Odesa on 28 July: SSU and National Police detain three Russian agents. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Land Rover was destroyed. A Daewoo parked nearby was also damaged.

Charged with committing a terrorist act

The Kyiv woman was detained shortly after the explosion and served with a notice of suspicion.

Her actions have been classified as a terrorist act, namely the carrying out of an explosion that posed a danger to human life and health and caused significant property damage, as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: SSU has exposed FSB agent who organised arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv. PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. She was sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.