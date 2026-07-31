Russian special services are recruiting citizens to carry out terrorist attacks through scheme involving dietary supplements, - Nebytov

The Russians have started using a new fraudulent scheme against Ukrainians. Now, when buying dietary supplements, people risk not only losing their savings but also being drawn into committing a particularly serious crime.

Andrii Nebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police and Head of the Criminal Police, spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Censor.NET.

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How does the scheme work?

The police have observed a new twist on a well-known scam.

Fraudsters linked to the Russian security services call people who have ordered dietary supplements online. They claim to be officers of the SSU or other law enforcement agencies and tell the callers that the goods they have purchased were allegedly manufactured in Russia, and therefore the buyer has "financed the aggressor state" and will face criminal charges.

"Whereas previously, following such calls, the fraudsters would demand that all available funds be handed over for an alleged verification of their origin, today they are employing a different tactic. By using psychological pressure, intimidation and fear of legal consequences, the fraudsters are attempting to force people to carry out criminal instructions.

Watch more: Russia is attempting to recruit Ukrainians by posing as SSU or other law enforcement agencies. VIDEO

In effect, fraud has become the first step in drawing citizens into unlawful activities. "By intimidating people with fabricated criminal charges – specifically by sending them forged summonses via messaging apps to appear before an investigator, or draft notices of suspicion of involvement in collaborationist activities – the perpetrators use them as accomplices in crimes," explained Nebytov.

There are documented cases

A 69-year-old Kyiv resident purchased dietary supplements online and received a phone call from an unknown person.

The caller introduced himself as a representative of the SSU and claimed that the supplements he had purchased were allegedly manufactured in Russia, and that the man was therefore "supporting the aggressor state".

"To avoid criminal liability, he was ordered to retrieve a hidden grenade and throw it onto the premises of a petrol station. Frightened by the threats made, the man carried out the instruction. As a result of the incident, a car parked at the station was damaged. A criminal investigation is underway under Article 258 (Terrorist Act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," said the Deputy Head of the National Police.

See more: Russia was planning double terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, - SSU. PHOTOS

How many cases of dietary supplement fraud have been recorded?

According to Nebytov, since the start of 2026 alone, 131 cases of fraud have been recorded, in which fraudsters posed as SSU officers and used the pretext of purchasing dietary supplements.

"In total, 458 such cases have been documented since the start of 2025, and the total losses incurred to the victims have exceeded 350 million hryvnias," he added.

Warning to the public

Nebytov emphasised that officers of the SSU, the National Police or other law enforcement agencies never approach members of the public with such demands.

"Criminals prey on people’s fears. That is why any threats, demands to immediately carry out illegal actions, or warnings of alleged ‘criminal liability’ should serve as a signal to end the conversation immediately and contact the police.

If you receive such a call, do not follow any instructions, do not give in to psychological pressure, and report it immediately by dialling 102," concluded Andrii Nebytov.