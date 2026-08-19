$12,000 scheme: nurse in Dnipro was caught falsifying diagnoses to ’discharge’ soldiers. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Eastern Region, a female employee of the Eastern Region Military Medical Clinical Centre has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press officeof the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Eastern Region.

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Fictitious surgery and implants: how the scheme worked

According to the investigation, the suspect – a nurse in the neurosurgery department – told a serviceman that he could avoid further military service by feigning a serious illness, producing fake medical documentation and undergoing surgery on his cervical spine.

















At the end of July 2026, having reviewed the soldier’s MRI results, the woman informed him that he had no genuine health problems. At the same time, she offered to produce a new report containing false information about the alleged presence of a serious illness.

Subsequently, the suspect provided him with a fabricated medical report regarding a serious musculoskeletal disorder and instructed him on the symptoms he needed to feign in order to obtain a referral for admission to the neurosurgery department.

The price of the "service"

Furthermore, according to her plan, the serviceman was to undergo surgery on his cervical spine and have metal implants fitted to create the appearance of a serious illness. This, together with forged medical documents, was subsequently to form the basis for a decision by the military medical commission declaring him unfit for military service. The woman demanded 12,000 US dollars for her "services".

Arrest and charges

In August 2026, during a face-to-face meeting at the military medical clinical centre , the employee received US$12,000 in unlawful benefits from a serviceman and was arrested in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

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Officials and military personnel involved in the commission of the criminal offence are being identified.

During searches at her place of work, medical records and US$12,000 were seized. At the same time, foreign currency totalling 6.8 million hryvnias was found in her flat in the centre of Dnipro. The origin of these funds is currently being established. Furthermore, the investigation is examining the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s purchase of a flat, which she recently registered as her property. The estimated value of the property exceeds 100,000 US dollars.

The woman has now been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – obtaining an unlawful benefit for herself by influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with the extortion of such a benefit.

At the prosecutor’s request, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been imposed on the suspect, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 532,480 UAH.

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